US State Department spokeswoman unveils Biden’s Libya priorities

Griffith told Egyptian Akhbar Al-Youm newspaper Monday that Biden’s administration welcomed the outcomes of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum regarding the selection of the new executive authority that would lead the country to general elections in December.

She urged all Libyan authorities and stakeholders to ensure a smooth and constructive transition of power to the interim executive authority, saying the US aims for Libya to be stable and independent and will work to rally international efforts around this goal.

“Turkey is an ally to the US in NATO and we have joint interests in fighting terrorism. We may have different visions for some regional issues but the US will work with Turkey on joint priorities.” Griffith added.