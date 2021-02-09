HoR-HSC joint constitutional committee hold third Hurghada meeting

The House of Representatives (HoR) and the High State Council (HSC) joint Constitutional Committee met for its third round of talks in Hurghada, Egypt today. The UNSMIL brokered talks also included the head of Libya’s High National Election Commission (HNEC), Emad Al-Sayeh.

According to the Spokesman for the HoR, Abdullah Belheeg, today’s opening session was addressed virtually by the head of the Egyptian General Intelligence Service, Major General Abbas Kamel, during which he emphasized Egypt’s support for the consensus in Libya and supported the various tracks of dialogue, wishing that the work of this round would be crowned with success.

This was followed by a virtual address by new UN envoy to Libya, Jan Kubis, where he thanked the delegations, wishing them success in reaching a correct constitutional base to conduct the electoral entitlements on time.

Constitutionally based 24 December 2021 elections

It will be recalled that the HoR and HSC must agree on the needed constitutional reforms needed for the holding of a referendum on the draft constitution so that the constitution can be adopted by the HoR to enable the holding of elections.

Equally, the 84-member Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s (LPDF) Roadmap stipulates that constitutionally based general elections must be held on 24 December 2021.