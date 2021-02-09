Siyala seeks Arab support to expel mercenaries

Foreign Minister Muhammad Siyala has called on Arab countries to support the 5 + 5 Joint Military Committee in its efforts to expel mercenaries and foreign fighters from Libya.

In his speech to the meeting of Arab foreign ministers in Cairo on Monday, Siyala said that the presence of mercenaries poses a real threat to the Libyan and Arab national security. “The state of instability in some Arab countries, including Libya, is damaging to the Arab national security,” he said.

He renewed Libya’s long-standing position on supporting the Palestinian people to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state.