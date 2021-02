The Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Fayez Al-Sarraj, is receiving treatment in an Italian hospital in Rome after undergoing an operation that took hours, according to the Italian Nova news agency.

Al-Sarraj assigned on Sunday his deputy, Ahmed Maiteeq, the duties and powers of the President of the PC until his return.

Meanwhile, sources confirmed that Al-Sarraj is in good health and is recovering well after the surgery.