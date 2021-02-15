Tobruk HoR to hold special session in Sirte to grant confidence to new Government of National Unity

The House of Representatives (HoR), Libya’s internationally recognized parliament based in Tobruk announced that it plans to hold a special session in Sirte to grant confidence to the country’s newly selected executive, the Presidency Council and Government of National Unity (GNU).

The revelation came after the HoR held a consultative meeting in Tobruk today chaired by its head, Ageela Saleh, and Second Deputy, Ehmed Huma.

The session opened with a speech by Saleh, during which he touched upon the success of the peace initiative that he said he had launched, on which the recent Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) agreement was based, and on the need for the HoR to convene to give confidence to the next government.

At the end of today’s session, the HoR concluded as follows:

1) Requesting from the GNU that the three historical regions must obtain their rights without marginalizing any part of Libya.

2) Work to get the foreign forces and mercenaries out of Libya as soon as possible.

3) The GNU must work from the city of Sirte in central Libya so that everyone can come to it, and as it is able to accommodation it. Sirte also has security and the absence of armed militias.

4) Holding a special session in Sirte to discuss granting confidence to the GNU after the approval of the 5 +5 Joint Military Commission (JMC).

5) A commitment by the GNU to hold elections on the specified date of 24 December 2021.

6) Emphasizing that granting confidence to the government is an inherent and exclusive right of the (Tobruk) House of Representatives, in accordance with the 2011 Constitutional Declaration and all constitutions of the world.

7) Assigning a committee to study what the city of Tobruk needs and assigning the government to take care of it and repairing the Tobruk-Emsaed highway.

8) Presenting the Constitutional Track (Hurghada, Egypt meetings) proposals to the HoR Legislative Committee to consider its findings.

It is noteworthy that the new Presidency Council head, Mohamed Menfi was in Tobruk today meeting with the HoR Second Deputy, Ehmed Huma.

Tobruk v Sabrata: The Sirte compromise option?

It is estimated that there were 20-plus HoR members in attendance at today’s Tobruk meeting chaired by Ageela Saleh. However, there were today about 70 HoR members gathered in the alternative meeting in Sabrata. By tomorrow, its participants said they expect about 120 are expected to turn up in Sabrata.