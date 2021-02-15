Williams: Libya has a chance for elections if international stakeholders give support

The former acting envoy of the United Nations to Libya, Stephanie Williams, told The Washington Post that Libyans are exhausted and want to reclaim their sovereignty, which has been completely shredded and violated.

Williams added in an interview with The Washington Post, published on Monday, that Libyans want to unify their institutions, and they really want elections, adding that she believed “there’s an opportunity now, if the international community is there to support Libyans, that they can move this forward.”

“All the polling is consistent on elections — 70 to over 80 percent of Libyans want elections. So that’s where the country is now.” She added, saying there are a lot of challenges amid a combination of a grinding conflict, divisions and the complete collapse of infrastructure.

“If Libyans don’t take steps to address the electrical infrastructure, the grid will collapse this summer. Covid is ravaging the country. This all brought them to a state of exhaustion and determination now to somehow start .to try to move forward together. And that’s what we have witnessed through the UN-facilitated process. There’s an opportunity. It’s fragile but it’s there”. Williams indicated.