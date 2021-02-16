Wednesday , 17 February 2021
Home / Normal / Audit Bureau orders to temporarily suspend head of Libyan Media Corporation

Audit Bureau orders to temporarily suspend head of Libyan Media Corporation

16/02/2021 The Libya ObserverMohammed Press Articles

The head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, issued a decision to temporarily suspend the head of the Libyan Media Corporation, Mohammad Bayo, from duty.

The decision was made due to Bayo’s obstruction to the work of the committee assigned by the Bureau to examine the bank accounts of the Corporation.

The Audit Bureau emphasized that the committee was assigned to inspect and control the Corporation’s bank accounts, receive transactions from it, and authorize it to grant the release of financial transactions.

ICT and Media Governance
Audit BureauHigher Media Council
All

Check Also

‘Oil, arms sales, money’: What became of Libya’s revolution?

When the Arab Spring protests began 10 years ago, I was covering the Pakistani army’s …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved