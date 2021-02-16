Audit Bureau orders to temporarily suspend head of Libyan Media Corporation

The head of the Audit Bureau, Khaled Shakshak, issued a decision to temporarily suspend the head of the Libyan Media Corporation, Mohammad Bayo, from duty.

The decision was made due to Bayo’s obstruction to the work of the committee assigned by the Bureau to examine the bank accounts of the Corporation.

The Audit Bureau emphasized that the committee was assigned to inspect and control the Corporation’s bank accounts, receive transactions from it, and authorize it to grant the release of financial transactions.