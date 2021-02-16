Libyan Prime Minister begins vetting candidates for the new government

Wednesday , 17 February 2021
Newly appointed Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Debaiba began the process of evaluating candidates for the formation of a new government.

In a statement on his official Twitter page, Debaiba said that the vetting process will be most meticulous and transparent, with candidates’ competence and experience being the primary and only factor in deciding their eligibility for new government posts.

He noted that diversity and broad participation will be seriously taking into account when appointing new government members to ensure that the voices of Libyans across the nation are heard equally.

He concluded by stating that he and his team will seek to not disappoint the Libyan people in the responsibility they trusted them with as their country deserves the best.

Debiba was elected interim Prime Minister earlier this month by a vote conducted in Geneva by members of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) along with Mohamed Al-Menfi as head of the Libyan Presidential Council and Musa Al-Koni, Abdullah Hussein Al-Lafi as his deputies.

