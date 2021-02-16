Menfi arrives in Tripoli, Aldabaiba addresses HSC

The head of Libya’s new Presidency Council, Mohamed Menfi, arrived in Tripoli for the first time since he was selected on 5 February in Geneva by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF).

He was met at the airport by his Deputy, Abdalla Al-Lafi, and the designated prime minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba. Notably, neither Faiez Serraj, the incumbent Presidency head and prime minister, nor any of his ministers or the head of the High State Council (HSC), were there to greet the yet-to-be endorsed new leadership.

Meanwhile, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba presented his government’s planned programme and priorities to the HSC today at their Tripoli headquarters.

The HSC reported that it expressed its readiness to provide the necessary support for the new designated government to accomplish its tasks in providing basic services to the Libyan people, and to create conditions for holding new elections on the specified date.