Al-Sarraj asks UN for technical assistance in Libya’s December elections

The remarks came in a meeting between Al-Sarraj and the UN envoy, Jan Kubis, in Tripoli, as Kubis congratulated Al-Sarraj on the progress made so far in the three-track Libyan-led/owned dialogue, including the ceasefire agreement and the successful outcome of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum.

Kubis also congratulated Al-Sarraj and Libyans on the tenth anniversary of the February 17 revolution, hailing the efforts exerted by the Presidential Council in achieving stability in the country.

Al-Sarraj congratulated Kubis on his appointment, and offered him his support in his new mission, expressing his full support for a smooth transition of power.

Meanwhile, Kubis also hailed the recent agreement on a unified budget by Libyan parties, and agreed with Al-Sarraj on the need for full compliance with the agreed-upon elections date of 24 December 2021.