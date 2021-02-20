Over 278,000 persons are internally displaced in Libya, IOM confirms

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed that there are more than 278,000 internally displaced people still in Libya, notwithstanding the ceasefire.

IOM explained, in a statement, that up until December 1 last, more than 37,000 internally displaced people had been returned to their places of origin, pointing out that there still exists an enormous challenge in relation to the very limited access to basic services for the majority of them.

It stressed that the highest priority for internally displaced people in Libya remains shelter, food and health services.