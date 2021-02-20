Monday , 22 February 2021
Home / Normal / Over 278,000 persons are internally displaced in Libya, IOM confirms

Over 278,000 persons are internally displaced in Libya, IOM confirms

20/02/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) confirmed that there are more than 278,000 internally displaced people still in Libya, notwithstanding the ceasefire.

IOM explained, in a statement, that up until December 1 last, more than 37,000 internally displaced people had been returned to their places of origin, pointing out that there still exists an enormous challenge in relation to the very limited access to basic services for the majority of them.

It stressed that the highest priority for internally displaced people in Libya remains shelter, food and health services.

Humanitarian IssuesSecurity SituationTrafficking and Migration
International Organisations
All

Check Also

Libyan officials call on western allies to help oust Russian forces

Defence Minister Salah El-Din Al-Nimroush has called on the United States and its allies to …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved