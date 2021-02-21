UNSMIL concerned by kidnap of young woman in Zawia

UNSMIL is deeply concerned for the safety of Widad Al Shergi, a young Libyan woman who was arbitrarily detained in front of Zawiya court, west of Tripoli, on 31 January, allegedly by an armed group. Her family has had no contact with her since 2 February.

UNSMIL called for her immediate and unconditional release. It said this incident blatantly undermines the rule of law and human rights in Libya. It also called for a full investigation by the General Prosecutor and for all perpetrators to be brought to justice.

Unconfirmed local reports say she was kidnapped by a family member as part of a messy divorce case.