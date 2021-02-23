Menfi and Dbeibah discuss critical steps to unify the army

Wednesday , 24 February 2021
23/02/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The new Head of the Presidential Council (PC), Mohammed Menfi, held discussions with the Prime Minister-elect, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, along with the 5+5 Military Committee, on the issue of unifying the military institutions.

The meeting, which was held in Tripoli, was attended by the two deputies of Menfi, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Musa Al-Kouni, along with the Chief of Staff Mohamed Al-Haddad, the Commander of the Joint Operations Room Osama Jwaili, and the commander of the Tripoli Military Zone Abdel-Basit Marwan.

