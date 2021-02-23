UN: Lots of work to do before sending ceasefire monitors to Libya

Speaking to reporters at a UN press conference, Lacroix said they have the capacity to monitor the Libyan ceasefire on the ground if the UN asked them to do so.

He added that there was still a lot of work to be done in order to clarify what the role of the UN in Libya would be.

Lacroix said the office is continuously informed about the developments of the ceasefire agreement and the UN can have a role in monitoring the ceasefire on the ground in Libya.

The ceasefire was reached by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission on October 23, 2020. In December of the same year, the Secretary General of the UN, Antonio Guterres, proposed sending ceasefire monitors to Libya.