A US court threatens Haftar’s attorneys with drastic consequences

A Virginia court in the United States threatened Khalifa Haftar’s attorneys with drastic consequences if they delayed procedures in the future after it had annulled a ruling in absentia against Haftar.

The Head of the Libyan American Alliance, Emaddine Muntasser said Haftar’s defense team pleaded for annulling the ruling in absentia against Haftar, adding that the attorneys vowed to abide by the court requirements and deadlines and to deal with the proceedings professionally once the court agreed to remove the ruling in absentia.

The court asked Haftar’s attorneys to communicate with their client and inform him of the warning about the delay of responses and other procedures.