Libyan Army: Sirte still under foreign forces’ control

The Head of the military delegation of the Government of National Accord’s Libyan Army at the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, Ahmed Abu Shahma, said Sirte was still under the control of foreign forces and mercenaries.

Abu Shahma told the House of Representatives (HoR) in a letter that there “isn’t any legitimate force to secure the city and the MPs shall be the ones to eventually decide on the location for their session in coordination with the relevant authorities.”

He added that the 5+5 Joint Military Commission appreciated the keenness of the MPs to hold a session for granting confidence to the Government of National Unity (GNU), yet the Commission is just tasked with overseeing the ceasefire and withdrawing foreign elements.

HoR Speaker, Aqila Saleh, urged Friday for holding a session on March 08, to grant confidence to the GNU in Sirte, or if the 5+5 Joint Military Commission couldn’t secure it, in Tobruk with the same date, asking the Commission to formally respond to the HoR some sufficient time before March 08 about whether or not it can secure the session.