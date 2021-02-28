Monday , 1 March 2021
Home / Normal / Arrest warrants issued against 3028 members of Kaniyat militia group

Arrest warrants issued against 3028 members of Kaniyat militia group

28/02/2021 The Libya ObserverRabia Golden Press Articles

The Military Prosecutor issued on Saturday an internal arrest warrant against 3028 individuals connected to the so-called ‘9th Brigade’, also known as the ‘Kaniyat.’

The grounds for the issuance of arrest warrants were the committing of countless mass murders, along with their proven involvement in mass graves in Tarhuna and also for the onslaught against Tripoli, in addition to the destruction of private and public property.

Meanwhile, The Attorney General also issued an internal and international arrest warrant against a number of those responsible for the mass graves in Tarhuna during the period of the Kaniyat’s total control over the city.

JusticeSecurity Forces
Military CourtsParamilitary forcesProsecution
All

Check Also

Fifteen people drown in latest shipwreck tragedy off Libya

At least 15 people drowned when their boat capsized off Libya, the second shipwreck in …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved