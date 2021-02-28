Arrest warrants issued against 3028 members of Kaniyat militia group

The Military Prosecutor issued on Saturday an internal arrest warrant against 3028 individuals connected to the so-called ‘9th Brigade’, also known as the ‘Kaniyat.’

The grounds for the issuance of arrest warrants were the committing of countless mass murders, along with their proven involvement in mass graves in Tarhuna and also for the onslaught against Tripoli, in addition to the destruction of private and public property.

Meanwhile, The Attorney General also issued an internal and international arrest warrant against a number of those responsible for the mass graves in Tarhuna during the period of the Kaniyat’s total control over the city.