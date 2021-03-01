Tuesday , 2 March 2021
Home / Normal / 5+5 confirms: Sirte is ready to host the HoR session

5+5 confirms: Sirte is ready to host the HoR session

01/03/2021 Libya Prospect Press Articles

“The city of Sirte is ready to host the House of Representatives (HoR) planed session to grant a vote of confidence for the Government of National Unity (GNU),” the 5+5 joint military committee confirmed on Sunday.

5+5 said in a statement that “Sirte is ready and safe to host the session from the beginning until it ends.”

5+5 announced the readiness of Sirte after the request of the HoR speaker, Aguila Saleh, who had called for a session to grant confidence to the GNU in Sirte.

Meanwhile, dozens of Sirte citizens went to the streets on Sunday in a solidarity stand, welcoming the decision to host the city’s HoR session.

Head and members of the acting municipal council participated in the event, and the head and members of the elders’ council and officials of local institutions and service bodies.

In the same context, participants rejoiced the decision, stressing the city readiness to host the HoR session because Sirte’s location is appropriate for all Libyans.

LegislationSecurity ForcesSecurity Situation
ArmyHouse of Representatives
Sirte

Check Also

International Parliament Union calls on eastern Libyan powers for disclosure on fate of ‘‘missing’’ HoR member Siham Segewa

The International Parliament Union criticized the Tobruk House of Representatives (HoR) and the Abdalla Thini …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved