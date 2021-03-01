Al-Mishri says ready to grant confidence to Libya’s Unity Government

Al-Mishri said in an HCS session that if the HoR rejected endorsing the Government of National Unity, the roadmap says the GNU should go back to the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for discussion not for confidence, adding that if the LPDF approved the GNU, a legal issue will arise as the LPDF members aren’t elected.

“HCS can grant the GNU confidence without interfering in its work. Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah can be responsible for his cabinet formation.” Al-Mishri said in an attempt to open a new path of approval for the yet-to-be-formed GNU, although such a path wasn’t agreed on by the LPDF roadmap.

“Dialogue is important and the only way for solution. It should be for legitimate and elected bodies not members selected by the UNSMIL.” He said, referring to the LPDF, saying there is talk of corruption allegations against LPDF members and this “affects the HCS that has 17 members at the LPDF, saying HCS members are undoubtedly integrated and honest and the UNSMIL should announce the facts about such allegations.

Al-Mishri said Dbeibah didn’t consult with the HCS about forming the GNU cabinet, saying he had reiterated his wish for the GNU to be miniature, of professional incumbents from all geographical areas.