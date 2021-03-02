North Tripoli Prosecution Office: Bashagha was not a target

Chief Prosecutor of Northern Tripoli, Omar Fakini on Monday confirmed that the Interior Minister’s convoy that was traveling down the highway west of Tripoli on the 21st of February did not come under attack.

“It was not an assassination attempt,” Fakini said. He ordered the imprisonment of one of Bashagha’s guards and two of the Stabilization Support Apparatus members who were involved in the accident along with their fellow Radwan al-Hanqari’s who died at the scene.

Bashagha told Reuters that the incident was a “well-planned” assassination attempt, though the other armed force refuted these allegations, stressing that his guards had opened fire on one of its vehicles as it passed his convoy.