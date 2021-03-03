ICC-wanted Al-Werfalli storms HQ of Toyota car dealer in Benghazi

Mahmoud Al-Werfalli, a pro-Haftar special force senior leader, wanted by the International Criminal Court (ICC) has appeared in a video clip escorted by a group of armed men breaking into the HQ of a Toyota car dealer in Benghazi and smashing up the place.

Al-Werfalli and his militia justified their attack by saying that the company’s agent in Benghazi is an “ISIS of public funds” who is living a luxurious life outside the country instead of spending the money to help his countrymen.

“This is the money of the Libyan people,” Al-Werfalli said while filmed tampering with the contents of the building. He threatened Toyota’s agent that he would be killed if he ever returns to Benghazi.

The gang accompanying A-Warfalli who were dressed in military uniforms could be heard chanting “ISIS of public money” vowing that all those plundering public money would face the same fate.

The militia accused Toyota’s agent of selling auto parts to the army forces at double their price.

Mahmoud Al-Werfalli is sought by the ICC for committing war crimes, torture, and human rights violations. The Former ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, Fatou Bensouda, had repeatedly called for his arrest and handover to the court.

Bensouda said that despite the arrest warrant issued by the court against Al-Werfalli, who works under Haftar’s command, he is still free without being held accountable by his superiors.