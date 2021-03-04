Friday , 5 March 2021
Home / Normal / Security services arrest two ISIS members in Tripoli

Security services arrest two ISIS members in Tripoli

04/03/2021 The Libya ObserverSafa Alharathy Press Articles

The Investigation Department of the Attorney General’s Office on Thursday confirmed the arrest of two ISIS members in the Sidi Al-Masry neighbourhood of Tripoli and the capital’s suburb, Tajoura.

The Investigation Department explained that the operation took place under the supervision of the Public Prosecutor through the Misrata Joint Operations Room after a thorough investigation and inquiry.

On Wednesday, the Joint Operations Force clarified that the two terrorist members were part of a cell consisting of six individuals arrested in a separate operation earlier.

Security Situation
Armed Non-state ActorsCore Security & Justice Providers
Tripoli

Check Also

Libyan MP claims a majority of the Libyan parliament will attend the vote of confidence session

According to a member of the Libyan House of Representatives Issa Al-Ereabi, a majority of …

Web Development by Activate Media
© Copyright 2021, All Rights Reserved