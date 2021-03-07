42 HoR members call for delaying Sirte session of Libya’s GNU endorsement

“We sign this People’s Statement on Sunday as we’re keen on HoR’s work being as per the constitutional declaration and codes and for the greater good of the nation.” The statement of HoR members said.

It added the LPDF roadmap says all results of the Tunisia dialogue should be included in the constitutional declaration before endorsing the GNU, saying that is this wasn’t done, then holding general elections on December 24 would be hindered.

“We should also look into the UN Panel of Experts’ report on alleged bribes as it is important to refute them in public to keep the political process transparent and GNU away from local and international extortion.

HoR Speaker, Aqila Saleh, arrived in Sirte with a number of members ahead of Monday session, sources close to him reported, while 35 other members, who were attending HoR sessions in Tripoli, arrived also in Sirte.

Sources also reported that the Prime Minister-elect of the GNU, Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah, arrived in Sirte ahead of the confidence-granting session of the HoR.