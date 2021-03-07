New mass grave discovered in Qasr Bin Ghashir

The General Authority for Search and Identification of Missing Persons announced on Sunday the discovery of yet another mass grave, which was unearthed in Qasr Bin Ghashir area, south of Tripoli.

The authority said in a brief statement that its search teams were able to discover the mass grave in the Kazerma area of the Qasr Bin Ghashir region and that thus far, one body had been recovered from it.

These discoveries were made since the announcement of the liberation of the outskirts of Tripoli and Tarhuna from Haftar’s militia, sometime last June and a very large number of mass graves have been unearthed in these areas and dozens of missing and murdered victims have been identified through due process.