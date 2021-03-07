UNSMIL: Fake news about bribery report must not derail tomorrow’s HoR GNU confidence granting session

The UN Secretary-General Special Envoy for Libya and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Jan Kubis stresses the importance of holding the House of Representatives session in Sirte, tomorrow. Monday, 8 March. this would be the first reunified and quorate meeting for several years.

In a statement today, Kubis emphasised that ‘‘this session, which was called for by the HoR Speaker, Ageela Saleh to thoroughly discuss and eventually consider a vote of confidence to the cabinet line-up proposed by Prime-Minister designate Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, is another important step towards restoring the unity and legitimacy of Libya’s institutions and authorities, in order to achieve the unity, sovereignty, and stability of Libya’’.

‘‘These efforts must not be derailed under any pretext, including through the circulation of fake news, such as the text message circulated today about UN investigation of bribery allegations’’.