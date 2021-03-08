GNU prime minister designate Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba calls on HoR gathered in Sirte today to grant confidence in his government

Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, designate prime minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), today appealed to the House of Representatives (HoR) to not to miss the opportunity to reunify the HoR at today’s Sirte meeting and defeat the nation’s interest for the sake of private and narrow interest.

He appealed for the enabling of his government to immediately start its difficult tasks and not to defer the granting of confidence in his government to another time which would disrupt the planned electoral process (24 December 2021) recommended by Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) Geneva outcomes and depriving the Libyan people from reaching true and fair elections.

It will be recalled that the HoR has 21 days to endorse the GNU or it will be returned to the LPDF for approval or rejection.