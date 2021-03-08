UAE transferring military equipment to Libyan-Egyptian border

An in-depth investigation by Al Jazeera news channel revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had disassembled its military base in Eritrea, transferring a number of its military installations and vehicles to the Egyptian military base of Sidi Barrani, a town on the border with Libya, merely 240km from Tobruk.

The investigation divulged that Abu Dhabi transported in excess of 1,300 military vehicles, amongst them Patriot Systems along with aircraft from Assab base in Eritrea directly to Alexandria, to then be further transported by train to Sidi Barrani airbase.

This has been verified by satellite images and videos, according to Al Jazeera.