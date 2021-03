After a six year stop, the first Benghazi-Misrata-Benghazi flights took place today – further evidence of political normalization

After a hiatus of more than 6 years, the first flight from Benghazi’s Benina airport arrived today at Misrata airport.

The Afriqiyah flight had 154 passengers on board. It took off on the return leg with 167 passengers on board, Misrata airport confirmed.

The flights underscore the recent thaw and normalization of relations between the previously split west and east Libya.