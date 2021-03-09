Al-Mishri urges HoR to implement Libyan Political Agreement of 2015

Al-Mishri welcomed Monday the session of the HoR in Sirte, hoping it would be the start of achieving all tasks in the country in consensus with the HCS as per the LPA of 2015, which was signed under the auspices of the UNSMIL in Skhirat, Morocco, referring to the HoR intention to include the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum outcomes in the constitutional declaration.

Al-Mishri said the LPA (Article 12) says that all the bodies emanating from the LPA take legitimacy from the constitutional declaration and its amendments, adding that if other amendments will be made to the declaration, the HoR and HCS should agree on the final draft of the amendment and then the HoR will be responsible for endorsing it.

“To avoid constitutional appeals that could take place after the amendments are made by the HoR, we urge you to apply LPA laws as included in the constitutional declaration. The HCS shall deal with the amendments positively.” Al-Mishri said.