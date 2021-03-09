Libya’s HoR suspends government confidence session again

The second-day session Tuesday saw the Prime Minister-elect Abdul-Hamid Dbeibah present his Government of National Unity (GNU) line-up to the HoR Speaker and members and respond to a number of questions from the MPs.

“I can present the names immediately, if anyone wants to object to any name in the line-up, they can do so now and I can replace the incumbent if 40 members agreed on the objection.” Dbeibah said.

He also said, answering an MP question, the Libyan-Turkish agreement is for the benefit of the Libyan people and state, which gained a very good share of its rights of gas in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The Speaker of the HoR called on Dbeibah to present the final GNU line-up Wednesday to carry out the vote of confidence, adding that there’s a talk about some of the names on Dbeibah’s list being wanted for the Public Prosecutor’s Office and others obtaining phoney certificates, adding that Dbeibah should form the GNU by his own free will.

Some politicians say Saleh is protracting the process of endorsing the GNU and add that it is highly unlikely that the HoR will approve it Wednesday, indicating that it is a bit odd that Dbeibah who won the LPDF election in Geneva presents his GNU line-up to Saleh, who lost against Dbeibah in the LPDF, for endorsement.