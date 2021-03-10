Al-Sarraj confirms his readiness to hand over duties and responsibilities to the new Libyan government

In a statement, Al-Sarraj affirmed his readiness to hand over all duties and responsibilities to the new government with an open heart, to ensure the consolidation of the peaceful transfer of power.

He wished the new executive authority every success in accomplishing its duties and marching forward towards the elections, which are due to take place on December 24 this year.

Al-Sarraj considered the vote of confidence “an important step to end the fighting and division in the country,” calling on all those involved to cooperate and be tolerant for the sake of Libya and its betterment.