Eastern based Thinni Libyan government announces readiness to hand over power to new GNU

The eastern based Libyan government led by Abdalla Thinni announced today that it too is ready to hand over power to the new unified Libyan Government of National Unity (GNU) headed by Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba.

The announcement came after the reunified and quorate House of Representatives (HoR) passed a vote of confidence in the Aldabaiba GNU. It also came as the Serraj-led Presidency Council and Government of National Accord said it was ready to hand over power to the GNU.

The Thinni government of March 2014 was initially the caretaker government after the Zeidan government lost a controversial vote of confidence. The Thinni government took over as caretaker awaiting a new government to be approved by the newly elected parliament, the HoR.

However, the ‘‘Libya Dawn’’ Tripoli militia coup forced the Thinni government to flee Tripoli while a rump of the outgoing parliament, the General National Congress (GNC) formed a new Government of National Salvation.

This government received no international recognition, and it was not until the 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement that selected Faiez Serraj and his Presidency Council that a Tripoli government received international recognition.

However, the HoR and the new Serraj regime fell out and the HoR, whilst recognizing the Serraj Presidency Council in principle, refused until this day to recognize his government, deepening the west-east political and military split.

With the announcement by both the Serraj and Thinni governments that they recognized the new GNU and would be handing over power, it will be the first time that Libya has one unified and recognized government since 2014.