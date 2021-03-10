International community welcomes granting confidence to Libya’s GNU

UNSMIL said in a statement that Libya has now a genuine opportunity to move forward towards, unity, stability, prosperity, reconciliation and to restore fully its sovereignty.

“The Mission also commends the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum for their patriotic efforts that led to this landmark moment in the history of Libya, as well as all parties who supported this process including the 5+5 JMC and elders and notables of Sirte and all of Libya.

The United States also congratulated all Libyans for the endorsement of the GNU, as ambassador Richard Norland said “Like many Libyans, we watched the livestream of the historic HoR session in Sirte.”

“Congratulations on the formation of an interim unity government to set the stage for elections in December.” The US ambassador remarked.

The German ambassador to Libya, Oliver Owcza, also welcomed the confidence to the GNU, saying congratulations to all Libyans on “a historical vote, a proof of national unity and a promise for the future.”

Owcza added that there is now a huge opportunity and responsibility for the interim government and the whole country, saying that “Germany continues to stand by your side!”

Meanwhile, the United Kingdom’s ambassador also “welcomed the House of Representatives’ vote of approval for the Government of National Unity which paves the way to national elections in December 2021.

The ambassador of the European Union to Libya, Sabadell Jose, commented on the endorsement of the GNU, congratulating Libyans on this truly historic day.

“The new unity government can count on the full support of the international community, specially the EU’s, to its objectives of peace, stability and prosperity. Reconciliation, Improving basic services and preparing elections will be central challenges.” The EU’s ambassador said.