Blinken Says Time For Foreign Forces to Leave Libya

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken welcomed Libya’s newly appointed interim government.

In a statement on Twitter, he congratulated Libyans for the unity government, hoping that it would bring an end to the conflict.

“Congratulations to Libyans on the vote of confidence in support of the interim unity gov’t cabinet. A welcome step toward elections in December and an end to the conflict.”

Blinken also stressed the importance of ceasefire, calling on all foreign troops to leave the country.

“It is crucial to implement the ceasefire, abide by the arms embargo, and for foreign forces to leave now.”

On Wednesday, Libyan lawmakers confirmed a newly appointed interim government, in the hopes it will help unify the divided, war-wrecked North African country, and shepherd it through to elections at the end of the year.

The 132 lawmakers approved the government of Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibeh, which replaces two rival administrations — one based in the country’s east and another in the west — that have been ruling Libya for years.