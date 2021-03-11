Flights between Libya and Tunis to officially resume in April

The Tunisian Minister for Transport and Logistics Moaz Shaqshouq announced that flights between Libya and Tunis will resume in April.

In a hearing in the Tunisian Parliament this week, Shaqshouq stated that the suspension of flights between Libya and Tunis has gravely affected Tunisian airline’s financial situation as the Libyan market represents about 20% to 30% of their income.

He added that due to the Coronavirus pandemic and resulting flights restrictions and shutdowns, TunisiaAir has lost upwards of 300 million Tunisian Dinars.

After many announcements in recent months regarding the resumption of flights between the neighbouring nations, this is the first instance that the occasion has been given a date.

Malta and Italy are also considering the resumption of flights with Libya.