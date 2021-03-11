Germany Pushes for Foreign Troop Pullout From Libya After Interim Government Affirmed

Friday , 12 March 2021
11/03/2021 Sputnik Press Articles

The German foreign minister on Thursday praised a vote by the Libyan parliament to back an interim government, urging foreign powers to move their troops out of the country.


“The next step that should be taken now is the withdrawal of foreign troops and soldiers, regardless of whether they are operating in Libya officially or unofficially,” Heiko Maas told a news conference.

Maas, who spoke after a meeting in Paris with his French, Egyptian and Jordanian counterparts, said the vote was a sign that major conflicts could be settled amicably.

Libya’s parliament on Wednesday mandated the unity government, which was elected last month by a UN-selected forum, to lead the war-torn North African country toward a national election in December.

