GNU to take oath at Benghazi HoR session and budget to be approved at Tripoli session: GNU

The Media Office of the Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, confirmed yesterday that his ministers will take the constitutional oath next Monday at a House of Representatives session in Benghazi.

It also stated that the session that follows the constitutional oath session will be devoted to approving the 2021 state budget and will be held before HoR members in Tripoli.