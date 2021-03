The Prime Minister of the Government of National Unity, Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba, today received the Prime Minister’s Office in Tripoli from his predecessor Faiez Serraj .

At the Office, he held a meeting with the various Directors of Departments at the PM’s Office to develop a work plan and a coordination mechanism with the various Ministries and government institutions.

On Monday, his government will take the oath of office before parliament, the House of Representatives, in Tobruk.