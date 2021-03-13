Libyan Army: Wagner, Janjaweed mercenaries redeployed in Sirte

The Libyan Army under the outgoing Government of National Accord said Friday it had depicted the return of mercenaries from the Russian Wagner Group and Sudanese Janjaweed to Sirte city in the central region after they pulled out few kilometers outside of it several days ago.

The spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, Abdelhadi Drah, said they had depicted 12 buses of Wagner and Janjaweed mercenaries arriving at Al-Gardabiya airbase, adding that the mercenaries had returned to their previous positions at Al-Jalit camp.

“Pro-Haftar mercenaries pulled out 6 kilometers outside Sirte and returned on Friday after the House of Representatives session for granting the Government of National Unity confidence had ended.” Drah said, saying this is a violation of the ceasefire agreement reached by the 5+5 Joint Military Commission.

The mercenaries were seen leaving Sirte before the House of Representatives confidence session on last Monday, when the Government of National Unity was approved by a majority vote of 132 MPs.