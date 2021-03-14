47 migrants freed from secret prison in Kufra

Kufra Security Directorate announced on Sunday the liberation of 47 migrants following a raid on a farm in which a secret prison was discovered, being used to detain migrants.

The Directorate explained that the operation followed the receiving of reports from the Criminal Investigation Department regarding those being held, after the escape of one of the prisoners, who managed to pass the information on to them.

The authorities stated on its official Facebook page that of the 47 migrants freed, 46 hold Sudanese nationality, whilst one individual holds Ethiopian nationality and they further confirmed the referral of all those freed to be accommodated at the deportation center.