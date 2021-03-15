Tuesday , 16 March 2021
HCS discusses “legal flaws” that might hinder new gov’ts work

15/03/2021 The Libya Observer

The High Council of State (HCS) discussed in its regular session on Sunday the legal approach that was adopted to amend the powers of the executive authority.

The HCS believes that the process was marred with legal flaws and agreed to communicate with the House of Representatives (HoR) and the Government of National Unity (GNU) to address these concerns.

It called on the HoR to include the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum’s results regarding the work of the executive branch in agreement with the HCS so that the government can fulfill its functions and exercise its competencies, in line with the LPDF outcomes.

