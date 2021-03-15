Military activity spotted near the Libyan-Egyptian border

Volcano of Rage Operation published aerial photos showing the monitoring of military activity near the Libyan Egyptian border.

The images showed activity at the Habata Military Airport, approximately 50km from the border between both countries, along with an increase in the number of military aircraft hangers and a number of new yards at the military airport during 2019 and 2020.

An investigation on March 8 by Al Jazeera revealed that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) had dismantled its military base in Eritrea, transferring a number of its installations and military vehicles to the Egyptian military base of Sidi Barani, on the border with Libya.