New Presidency Council takes constitutional oath before Tripoli Constitutional Court

The new three-member Presidency Council took the constitutional oath this morning before the Constitutional Court at its Tripoli headquarters.

They then headed to Tobruk to attend the Government of National Unity’s constitutional oath-swearing ceremony before the House of Representatives (HoR).

It will be recalled that the new three-person Presidency Council was selected by the 74-member Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF) in Geneva on 5 February. It replaces the nine-member Presidency Council selected in 2015 through the Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement (LPA).

The LPDF was created by UNSMIL to break the political impasse reached in the implementation of the LPA.

Legal experts still feel that there needs to be a constitutional amendment by the HoR and High State Council to the LPA to incorporate the new three as opposed to the old nine-member Presidency Council.