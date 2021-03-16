Anti-Corruption Commission calls for completion of financial disclosure declarations by both outgoing and incoming governments

Yesterday, on the eve of the official handover by the outgoing Faiez Serraj administration to the new incoming Mohamed Menfi/Abd Alhamid Aldabaiba Presidency Council and Government of National Unity, Libya’s National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) called on both parties to complete the mandated financial disclosure declarations.

It said the affidavits are to be delivered at its Abu Nawas district in Tripoli.

The NACC reminded that this comes within the implementation of the provisions of the 2015 Skhirat Libyan Political Agreement (LPA), and pursuant to the provisions of Law No. (10) of 2005 regarding the ratification of the United Nations Convention against Corruption, and the text of Article (3) Paragraph (3) of Law No. (11) of 2014 regarding the establishment of the National Anti-Corruption Commission, according to which it receives financial disclosures, and based on the provisions of Law No. (10) of 1994 regarding disinfection/purge and its implementing regulations, and articles No. (5 and 4) of the same regulation.

Aldabaiba on financial disclosure forms

It will be recalled that during his questioning by parliament on 9 March in its Sirte session to endorse his Government of National Unity, incoming Prime Minister Aldabaiba had insisted that all his government would be made to complete the financial disclosure forms to declare their wealth.

He had also stated that the NACC has a huge job to do and that the HoR must (re)select it – as it is within its authority to do so.