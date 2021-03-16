Dbeibah precludes ministers of preceding governments from issuing resolutions

The new head of the Government of National Unity, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, issued specific instructions to the Government of National Accord (GNA), along with the parallel government in eastern Libya, not to take any steps which may bring about changes at certain legal offices in public institutions, unrelated to their positions as caretakers, as required during the phase of transfer of power.

Dbeibah strongly emphasized that it had been brought to his attention that a number of former ministers have been taking decisions of this sort, stressing that his new government would consider all such decisions as null and void, with no legal effect, according to the law.