Three tons of explosive remnants of war cleared out in Libya

The 5+5 Joint Military Committee (JMC) in Libya announced that over three tons of explosive mines left behind by Khalifa Haftar’s forces after the war have been safely cleared out.

The explosive devices were located between Sirte and Misrata where the technical team assigned by the committee destroyed the mines, missiles and ammunition by detonation.

Colonel Mohamed Terjuman, head of the mission in charge of clearing out mines in the country stated hat mines in the area from Abu Qurayn to Buveyrat had been cleared and the area had been made safe.

He added that the remainder of the mines in the es-Sittin region will need more time, noting that a committee meeting is scheduled in the upcoming days to discuss the issue of removing them safely.

The spokesman for the Sirte-Jufra Operations Room, Abdelhadi Drah said that a technical team will sweep the area east of Buveyrat in the coming days and they expect to find a large number of mines.

Foreign mercenary forces working for Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar left an unknown number of mines and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) in civilian areas of southern Tripoli after their defeat and withdrawal from the city.

After the end of the war last years, hundreds of people returning to their homes in conflict areas were injured or killed as they were unaware that mines had been left behind to cause more damage to the city and its residents.