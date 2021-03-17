LNA Allows Turkish Merchant Ships to Enter Ports in Eastern Libya, Source Reveals

“The Office of Military Intelligence has given permission to the Chief of Staff of the Navy and the Port Authority that ships flying under the Turkish flag can anchor in areas of the armed forces (ports), with an emphasis on adhering to a security protocol”, the source familiar with the matter said.Earlier in the day, Sputnik received a document sent from the LNA General Staff to the Benghazi Ports Authority that says that the military allowed Turkish merchant ships to enter the city’s port.

Libya is divided between two main centres of power — an elected parliament in the country’s east, supported by the Libyan National Army, and the UN-backed Government of National Accord in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj. Turkey provided military support to the Government of National Accord after Ankara and Tripoli signed a military cooperation pact. In response, the Libyan National Army leader Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar vowed to oppose the Turkish forces and accused Ankara of meddling in Libyan internal affairs.