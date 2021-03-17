Ministry of Justice to release prisoners of unlawful detention

The Minister of Justice of the Government of National Unity (GNU), Halima Ibrahim, confirmed on Wednesday that she is preparing to form a committee, to be charged with the release of detainees in prisons, which are not under the control of the state.

According to the Information Office of GNU , the minister stated that the committee would be formed within less than 15 days and it would be aided by international assistance and participation.

The Government of National Unity officially assumed its duties on Tuesday from the Government of National Accord, in an official ceremony that took place in Tobruk.