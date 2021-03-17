The 2011 Libyan intervention pitched the region into a decade of chaos and undermined U.S. confidence in the wisdom of using military force to save lives
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Foreign Policy
The 2011 Libyan intervention pitched the region into a decade of chaos and undermined U.S. confidence in the wisdom of using military force to save lives
This is only an excerpt. You can read the full article on Foreign Policy
UNSMIL yesterday said it is concerned for the safety of Mr Abdul Khaliq Mohamed Misbah …