Child killed, three injured in mine blast in south Tripoli

The Head of ambulance and emergency apparatus, Osama Ali, said a landmine exploded in a land in Ain Zara where the children were playing, confirming the death of one child and injury of three others.

“One child’s injury is very serious and he has been sent to Burns Hospital in Tripoli while the two others’ injuries are minor and are now receiving treatment at Tripoli University Hospital.” Ali said.

The landmines planted by Khalifa Haftar’s forces when they were in control of south Tripoli during the war from April 2019 to May 2020 are still causing troubles to the residents of the area despite demining work by the Libyan Army, knowing that many mines had exploded over the last period, leaving deaths and injuries among civilians returning to their houses.

Statistics published by the relevant authorities last year pointed to over 50 explosions of mines and explosive remnants of war left behind by Haftar’s forces and his Wagner Group mercenaries, showing that 110 people, civilians and demining experts, were injured – over 40 of whom died.